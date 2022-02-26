A MAN from Aberdare has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving offences committed in Caerphilly.
Craig William Mark Thomas, 34 of Maes y Deri, Aberdare appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, February 25.
He is charged with a count of dangerous driving on June 12, 2020 on the B4263 in Senghenydd, and a count of dangerous driving on June 19, 2020 on Castle Street in Caerphilly.
He also faces a charge of criminal damage to a car window on Castle Street in Caerphilly on June 19, 2020.
Thomas – represented by Martha Smith-Higgins - denies all three charges. Jac Brown is prosecuting.
He has been placed on conditional bail with the condition to not contact two witnesses until he appears before Cardiff Crown Court for trial on July 6.
