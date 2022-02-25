WELSH police forces have asked for help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a week.
Cree, 51, has been missing from Llandrindod Wells for more than a week. She was last seen at Hereford Train Station on Thursday, February 17.
She is described as being under 5ft and she walks with a limp.
She has links to Llandrinod, Warwickshire and Worcestershire.
If you have any information on her wherabouts, contact the police on 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, call 101, or fill in this form here.
Remember to quote the refence number DP-20220223-169.
Anyone who is has a hearing or speech impairment can text 07811 311 908.
