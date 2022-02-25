A CAERPHILLY man has admitted possessing class A drugs with the intent to supply.
Kyle George Humphries, 24 of Brynhyfryd, Pontlottyn, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on February 25 via video link from HMP Cardiff, where he admitted possessing of crack cocaine with the intent to supply.
He was caught with the drugs on Wednesday, January 26.
He was also charged with possession of criminal property in relation to an amount of cash which is believed to have come from criminal activity. Humphries denies this charge.
Humphries is represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution is represented by Nicholas Gedge.
Humphries has been remanded into custody until his sentencing for the drugs offence on Friday, March 25.
