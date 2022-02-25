A MAN has appeared in court charged with rape.
Drew McKeown, 36 of Eleventh Street in Durham appeared via video link from HMP Parc at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, February 25.
McKeown – represented by Julia Cox – is facing two charges of rape which are said to have occurred in Tredegar.
He will next appear in court on Friday, March 4, and has been remanded into custody.
