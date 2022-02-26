PLANS to convert a family home into a care facility for up to seven children in Newport are set to be approved.

Next Wednesday, March 2, Newport City Council’s Planning Committee is set to vote on plans to Rosedale, a house in the Langstone area of the city.

But, ahead of the meeting, planning officers have recommended that the plans be approved.

The application has been escalated to committee level as the property is located on council owned land, and the application has been submitted on behalf of the council too.

It is understood that the four-bedroom house in question is currently being used to care for four children – though this has not changed the lawful use of the property.

However, plans to refurbish the house, and convert the annexe into additional room space would be a substantial change of use, hence the need for planning permission to do so.

According to planning documents, the annexe building would provide “emergency” short term living facilities, while the main house itself would cater for longer term residents, and care home staff.

The application document reads: “The proposed new units in the annex building are referred to in supporting information as “emergency accommodation” that will enable appropriate children placements to “step up” into the adjacent Care Home which will provide longer term accommodation.

“The emergency accommodation is to make available spaces for children who need emergency and shorter term care due to personal circumstances but is not intended to provide these children with long term residency.”

The annexe as it is now is said to be a former garage converted in the 1990s, and is not thought to have any architectural merit.

Staff attached to the proposed care facility would be required to move between the two buildings during their shifts.

Along with the changes to the building, the outdoor space would be altered, to expand the car parking opportunities.

As part of the car park expansion, there is currently capacity for five vehicles, and plans show that this space would be reconfigured to allow for 10 vehicles.

There is also a proposal for three electric charging points to be installed.

Documents show that as part of plans to create additional parking, an existing outdoor swimming pool at the property would be filled in.

Most recently, the property was on the market with an asking price of £725,000.

What has been said about the plans?





In drawing a conclusion, the council’s planning officer conceded that “this facility could be located more sustainably” elsewhere, but acknowledged the “logical tie in” with the existing care facility at the house.

Concluding, the report reads that “Overall Officers conclude that on balance the proposal is acceptable given that the specific needs of the users group, the number of intended occupants and the current use of the site as a small care home for children outweigh the harm to sustainability and that planning permission should be granted subject to conditions.”

In terms of conditions, it states that no more than seven children are able to reside at the property at any one time.

A final decision is expected to be made on Wednesday, March 2.