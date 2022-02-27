HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from February 18-25.

 

Philip Timoney

Timoney was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 18.

The 45-year-old, of Well Close, Chepstow, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the A466 in Chepstow.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on August 1, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

 

Mark Camber-Thomas

Camber-Thomas was fined more than £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 18.

The 50-year-old, of Llanmouth, St Arvans, was clocked travelling at 47mph on a 30mph stretch of the A466 in Chepstow.

He was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on August 1, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £44.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

 

Michael Scott

Timoney was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 21.

The 68-year-old, of Canon Lane, Caerwent, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Cardiff.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on August 18, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

 

Gary Price

Price was fined more than £300 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 23.

The 53-year-old, of Old Barn Way, Abergavenny, was clocked travelling at 47mph on a 30mph stretch of Chepstow Road in Llansoy.

He was fined £322 for the offence, which occurred on August 5, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

 

Thomas Lynch-Warden

Lynch-Warden was fined more than £300 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 23.

The 22-year-old, of St Deiniols Cottage, Itton, was clocked travelling at 53mph on a 30mph stretch of the B4293 in Llanishen.

He was fined £357 for the offence, which occurred on August 9, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.