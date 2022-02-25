PLANS to build business units in Ebbw Vale which could provide a boost to the economy have been recommended for approval by council planners.

The scheme, proposed by CRT property investments, would create 4,065 square metres of space on land off the southern end of Lime Avenue.

The application will go in front of councillors at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s planning committee on Thursday, March 3.

Plans also include proposals for new access road and junction, drainage landscaping, car parking, and associated works.

Blaenau Gwent planning officer Helen Hinton said: “The buildings would be subdivided to provide 10 employment units.

“South Wales is significantly under-supplied with good quality and modern industrial stock and therefore availability of industrial stock is limited across the whole of the region.

“This is a challenge for the region to attract larger inward investors or significant relocations due to shortage of availability.

“Unlocking the supply issue is key to attracting new people in the market.

“Modern facilities on the size bracket proposed are likely to be well received and cater for a current gap in the market with developers targeting smaller workshop size units.

“On balance, the proposed employment development is broadly in accordance with the general thrust of the LDP (Local Development Plan) and any conflict with the land use allocation is outweighed by the regeneration and economic benefits of the proposal.”

Ms Hinton has recommended that planning permission should be granted.

The application shows that buildings A, B and C would be limited to B 1 use – offices or light industustrial use which could be conducted in any residential area.

Buildings D and E on the southern part of the site would have B2 and B8 use classification – general industrial use, warehouse, storage and distribution.

Plans show these two buildings would share a dedicated delivery yard large enough to accommodate two, 25m articulated lorry turning circles.

Up to 42 parking spaces would be provided throughout the development; 10 of which would be reserved for disabled persons parking bays, 10 for electric vehicle charging and four for workers that share lifts to work.

CRT’s agents Asbri planning limited said: “It is considered that the scheme represents an efficient use of land within Ebbw Vale and the proposed development of the site will reflect and enhance the character of the surrounding area.”