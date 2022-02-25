WHAT makes a good pub? Is it the atmosphere, the level of service, the drinks they serve or a combination of all of the above?

Finding out which pubs are the best in your area can be hassle, with lots of trial and error.

Thankfully, the folks at Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have collected some of the best pubs in the country in The Good Beer Guide 2022.

Here are the pubs in Newport that made this hallowed list, as well as a handy map below of the locations perfect for planning a pub crawl.

The Cellar Door

Located at 5 Clytha Park, The Cellar Door bills itself as the first micropub in the city.

It has a selection of ales that "you won’t find in other pubs in Newport", and locally sourced ciders, as well as homemade mulled cider.

As a micropub, expect a small but traditional venue.

It also hosts live music and welcomes family and dogs.

Ye Olde Murenger House

Those with an interest in history will be fascinated with this 16th century pub that used to be one of the homes of the High Sheriff of Monmouthshire.

Found at 52-53 High Street, the pub has evidence of its long life with Victorian architecture and much more.

Nowadays, it is praised for its great atmosphere and excellent beer.

Be warned though, there are a few stories of ghosts in this pub.

Pen & Wig

You can find this popular pub at 22-24 Stow Hill in the city centre.

Describing itself as a "character pub with open kitchen in the centre of town", the Pen & Wig is noted for having a good sized beer garden and serving tasty Sunday lunches.

This is another pub that regularly hosts live music.

Customers on Tripadvisor note that the customer service is top notch.

St Julians Inn

St Julians Inn can be found in Caerleon Road right next to the River Usk.

Describing itself as "large and friendly", this pub has a wrap around internal bar, a balcony and plenty of outdoor seating.

The pub has some serious pedigree and has made The Good Beer Guide list for the past 20 years.

Customers are often a mix of regulars and newcomers, with the pub being noted for being adept at hosting events.

Tiny Rebel

One of Newport's most famous recent exports, Tiny Rebel is loved for the great selection of beer brewed in the city.

The bar at 22-23 High Street in the city centre is rated by CAMRA as the best place to sample this beer in Newport.

You can also grab a bite to eat with a selection of meals available to choose from.

Reviews indicate an excellent atmosphere and great service.

The Godfrey Morgan

This pub at 158 Chepstow Road is the only Newport Wetherspoons to make the cut in the Great Beer Guide 2022.

Named after famed benefactor Viscount Tredegar, the pub was home to the Morgan family until 1951.

Nowadays, the pub is another Wetherspoons that offers the same food and drink as you'd get in other parts of the chain.

You know what you're getting, which is not a bad thing as it's the atmosphere and location that matters.