AN EXHIBITION of photos displayed at Rodney Parade is reflecting the diversity of Newport County fans.

The My County, My Shirt exhibition includes photos of dozens of fans – from a mixture of backgrounds – throughout the city of Newport, and has been put together with the help of the Fans for Diversity campaign, the club, and fan group Exiles Together.

Adopting the My Club, My Shirt format - first used by Cardiff City in 2020 - for their team, Exiles Together employed Newport-based photographer Kamila Jarczak who took the portrait photos at Rodney Parade and landmark sites around the town.

“The portraits are excellent and capture Newport fans from all different types of backgrounds,” said Jalal Goni from Exiles Together.

“Newport is a diverse area and we wanted people to know that the club is there for everyone – and these portraits will help provide that welcome.

“People who’ve had their pictures taken – whether they’re fans with disabilities, LGBT+, black and ethnic minorities – have been talking about what the club means to them and have been proud to represent the town by wearing the shirt."

The Newport County portraits are the sixth in a series of exhibitions that have come to clubs across the country since the My Club, My Shirt initiative started at Cardiff City in 2020.

The exhibition will be on display at Rodney Parade and in match day programmes ahead of upcoming fixtures for the remainder of the season.

Fans for Diversity campaign manager, Anwar Uddin, said: “Jalal and Exiles Together have captured some fantastic images of Newport County fans from all walks of life. They deserve great credit.

“It’s an excellent piece of work that celebrates the diversity of the town and shows how everyone is welcome at Rodney Parade.”

The My Club, My Shirt projects are funded by the Fans for Diversity campaign, which is a partnership between the FSA and Kick It Out.

If you would like to get involved in Fans for Diversity work e-mail anwar.uddin@thefsa.org.uk