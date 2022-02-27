THE demand for housing is increasing across Newport and the wider Gwent area in recent times, and that demand is often met with new build developments.

Of course, these properties are fit for purpose, and perfectly pleasant at times – but the houses themselves can end up as clones of their neighbours, lacking any individualism or unique charm.

But, that is not a problem with this house, which has recently been put up for sale.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

James Davies House, in Devauden, near Chepstow, is one of the most unique houses on the market at this moment, with a rich history and plenty to like about it, both inside and out.

Brought to market by Archer & Co in Chepstow, it is on the market with a guide price of £750,000.

Below, you can find out just what makes this one stand out.

What’s so special about this property?





You might think that James Davies House is a bit of a strange name for a residential property – and you’d have a point.

But, it wasn’t originally a domestic dwelling at all.

Built in 1815, the property was originally a school house.

The schoolhouse has undergone a radical transformation (Credit: Archer & Co)

More recently though, its current owner has transformed it into “a spacious and quirky property”.

As for the name, James Davies was the old schoolmaster at Devauden, and played a huge part in the development of the village itself.

According to the selling agent, “In 1814, the Duke of Beaufort, the local landowner, donated the land and paid for the construction of the school building.

“James Davies spent over thirty years as the schoolmaster during which time he was responsible for establishing the school and chapel.

“He gained a reputation for making many sacrifices and enduring personal hardship in order to help the poor in the community.”

The impressive kitchen (Credit: Archer & Co)

It is understood that the school was the first national school in Monmouthshire.

However, it would finally close its doors to pupils in the 1980s, before undergoing a residential transformation.

These days, it is home to five “good sized” bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

Living space inside the property (Credit: Archer & Co)

Two of the bedrooms are en-suite, and there is also a family bathroom.

Other highlights include a detached double garage, which could be reconfigured as a studio if so desired. Alternative uses, subject to planning permission make this an intriguing part of the overall property.

Outside, there is a decent sized, level garden for relaxing in.

Another view inside the property (Credit: Archer & Co)

The property is accessed through electronic gates, and there is off-road parking space for multiple vehicles.

On the market courtesy of Archer & Co, James Davies House can be viewed on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agent can be contacted on 01291 672212.