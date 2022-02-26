DOM Telford has scored in seven of Newport County AFC's 13 wins in League Two this season but he'd happily see a repeat of the August success at Tranmere.

The striker was out of favour when the Exiles enjoyed a 1-0 triumph at Prenton Park thanks to Alex Fisher's strike and a determined defensive display.

Only twice has Telford featured in wins without scoring (Walsall at home and Scunthorpe away) while he missed two successes while frozen out (Oldham and Tranmere away), one through Covid (Sutton at home) and another through injury (Orient away).

Telford is now a certainty in the XI but the golden boot contender isn't driven purely by being the hero.

The 25-year-old scored his first goal of the season against Plymouth in the EFL Trophy and has since struck 22 times in the league.

It is likely to be a three-way fight for the golden boot with Telford tussling the Forest Green Rovers duo of Matty Stevens (20) and Jamille Matt (17).

Naturally it's promotion rather than personal accolades on the County striker's radar.

Hat-trick: Dom Telford scored three times against Stevenage

"I start every season wanting to be the best. It doesn't always happen like that and there is a hell of a long way to go," said Telford, who went up with Bury in 2019.

"I'll be up there [in the race for the golden boot] because not many will get over 20 but as long as the team are picking up results that is the focus.

"If the goals keep adding up and we do well off the back of it then I am happy. All I am bothered about is the success of the team and seeing where that takes us."

On that front County are in need of a strong eight days against three tough opponents.

They host third-placed Tranmere this afternoon, entertain leaders Forest Green on Tuesday then welcome on-song Bristol Rovers and a sizeable away contingent to Rodney Parade next Saturday.

TOUGH: Tranmere are hunting automatic promotion

Telford & Co are not looking beyond their first opponents: "It's massive, although I literally say that every game! They are not third by luck.

"They are a quality team and don't let goals in with Peter Clarke at centre-back, with his experience, making sure everyone does their job. They are a really hard-working, organised team."

County are without a win in four games after losing at Forest Green and second-placed Northampton, drawing with resurgent Oldham and sharing the spoils with seventh-placed Mansfield thanks to Telford's late penalty.

"Every team, even promoted teams, has a spell when things aren't quite falling for them and they aren't getting the three points," he said.

"There are 14 games to go and there are plenty of points to be won, this is not the time to panic and we will stick together as a group."