FIVE bikes, worth a total of £22,000, have been stolen in Tredegar.
Gwent Police is investigating the theft of five bikes, and a tyre, which were taken from a garage in Parkville at around 11pm on Saturday, February 12.
The stolen bikes, which are worth around £22,000 combined, are:
- Grey Kenevo electric bike;
- Yellow specialised Levo electric bike;
- Grey Commencal Clash mountain bike;
- Grey Commencal Furious Downhill mountain bike;
- Brown Whyte 629 mountain bike.
A Schwalbe Magic Mary tyre was also taken.
Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, which could assist the investigation is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2200050746.
Alternatively, anyone with information can message Gwent Police directly via their Facebook or Twitter pages or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police have asked that anyone offered bikes similar to the ones pictured for sale, or who sees them for sale online, gets in touch with them using any of the above means.
