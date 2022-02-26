SPRING cleaning is now just for your home, Primrose is helping us get our gardens ready for the better weather.

If you're planning on flexing your green fingers in the coming weeks, the long to-do list to prepare your backyard.

The experts at Primose have rounded up seven nifty tasks which you can tick off in just one afternoon and save yourself around £150 on the professional gardener too.

“Warmer weather is within touching distance so putting away just one afternoon on a weekend is the perfect chance to start preparing your green space," Primrose’s resident gardening expert, Evie Lane, said.

Ms Lane added: "Taking the time for preparation is essential for a successful year of blooming, but after following our preparation tips, gardeners will find that the smallest jobs can transform our garden the most.”

See the seven tasks that can make all the difference to your outdoor space and how long each job will take you.

7 top tips to get your garden ready for Spring

1. Clean and sharpen gardening tools

Estimated time: 10 minutes

Primrose recommends cleaning your garden tools regularly to help them last longer.

The experts say you should soak your gardening tools in water and vinegar to remove any rust before making a start on your gardening prep.

You can then rinse the tools, rub them in linseed oil and hang them up to dry - ready for your transformation.

2. Spot-cleaning your garden for debris

Estimated time: 20 minutes

If you have been hibernating like the rest of the wildlife this Winter, your garden is likely to need some basic spot cleaning.

Start by collecting any dead leaves and stalks around shrubs, trees and flower beds and you'll be blown away at how much it can make your garden look more put together.

You should also use this opportunity to empty containers and splash plant pots with water to help clean off any dirty marks.

Primrose also suggests that you sweep any patio areas to make way for your warmer nights spent on your garden furniture.

3. Pruning your plants

Estimated time: 1 hour

Next up, you should use this garden pre-Spring clean to do some annual pruning.

Pruning involves trimming your plants so that they keep their height and shape which improves the overall look of your garden but also encourages strong growth and increased flower production.

You might also need to do some re-potting and moving about to more protected areas of the garden to help them grow into Spring.

4. Prepare your lawn for the first cut

Estimated time: 30 minutes

The online garden centre has suggested that you give your lawn some love before you mow this year.

While you should leave the first cut of the year to the first dry spell in March, there's plenty you can do before then.

For example, you can look after it by raking and scarifying the ground to remove debris and dead grass and give the soil a chance to breathe.

This will also highlight any sparse spots, allowing you to add new grass seed and give it the facelift it might need.

5. Weeding and mulching

Estimated time: 1.5 hours

We know it's not everyone's favourite task but weeding is a necessary evil that goes a long way.

Start by removing any you can by hand, then apply weedkiller if you need it and rake over the soil of your beds.

Primrose recommends you take the opportunity to mulch too and improve the organic matter and the general structure of your soil.

This is one of the longer tasks and could take you up to an hour and a half depending on the size of your beds.

Try to be thorough though by applying a layer of mulch to the beds which will trap in essential moisture from the wet weather and ensure the beds don’t dry out quickly when it gets warmer.

6. Clean and treat garden furniture

Estimated time: 1 hour

If you haven't covered or put your garden furniture away to hibernate over winter, here's your chance to salvage it.

You should be able to revive plastic garden furniture by applying some soapy water.

Looking at wooden furniture, you might need to give it a thorough cleaning and maybe some light sanding.

You can treat it with the appropriate wood oil to help protect it and prevent any further damage for next year too!

7. Add in plant supports

Estimated time: 30 minutes

Lastly, Primrose has suggested that you get your plant supports in place before the first shoots start to show.

This is so plants will grow up through the supports and fill the vertical space above your flowerbeds.

The supports will give your plants guidance on where to grow and help keep your garden neat and tidy throughout Spring.