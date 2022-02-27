WITH the world eagerly awaiting the final series of the BBC hit Peaky Blinders, many people will be wanting to suit up Shelby style.
The sixth and final series will air on BBC One on Sunday, February 27.
The Shelbys are well known for their signature three-piece suit and flat cap style, which is very easy to recreate.
BoohooMAN has a new collection of tailored suits and waistcoats just in time for the release of Peaky Blinders.
Here's how you can look like a member of the Peaky Blinders
This black slim waistcoat, now just £21.84, screams 'Shelby' and looks great with a white shirt underneath.
Similarly, this slim fit grey waistcoat is now only £19.50 and comes in plus sizes 2XL to 4XL.
If you want to add a pop of colour to your outfit, this cobalt blue skinny waistcoat also comes with matching trousers.
There are plenty of suit jackets in the sale, including this single-breasted black jacket and this super slim double-breasted navy jacket.
Shop the full boohooMAN tailored collection here.
