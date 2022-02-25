VOLUNTEERS in Cwmbran have been handing out free trees as part of a Wales-wide project combatting climate change.

The Blaen Bran Community Woodland Group became one of five hubs to open across Wales today, Friday, where people can pick up a free tree.

It comes as part of a project launched by the Welsh Government and Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales.

Deputy climate change minister Lee Waters launched the My Tree, Our Forest project in Cwmbran, lending a hand to volunteers to hand out trees to locals.

“This is part of a much bigger movement," he said. "In order to become a Net Zero Wales by 2050 and strengthen our natural flood defences, we must plant 86 million trees by the end of the decade.

“Not only do they benefit the environment and help with flooding, there’s good evidence that they help with people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“The great thing here is meeting the local volunteers. They know all about these trees and can help people with advice for planting theirs.

Deputy climate change minister Lee Waters handing over a free tree to one local household. Picture: Welsh Government.

“If you haven’t got a garden then you can have a tree planted on your behalf in one of our woodlands.

“It’s a collective effort. We talk about a climate emergency, but we don’t talk enough about the nature emergency.

“This scheme is for everyone – you don’t have to be a gardener. Everyone can benefit from it.”

Dave Williams, from the Blaen Bran Community Woodland Group, said: “We heard about the tree giveaway, and heard they needed places that would be happy to be hubs to give away trees.

“We get just under 1,000 trees to give away here.

“People will be able to come up here to collect a tree. Our volunteers can give everybody a plant and advice on how to plant it, where to plant it, and how to look after their tree.”

Volunteers from the Blaen Bran Community Woodland Group talking to Lee Waters MS. Picture: Welsh Government.

Natalie Buttriss, director of Wales for Coed Cadw, said: “Even if you’ve never planted a tree before, come up and give it a go.

“We know from our experience of tree planting projects how much people care about the tree they are planting, and how this can inspire the whole family and their network of friends.

“Trees are helping us fight back on climate change issues. They are symbols of hope.

Deputy climate change minister Lee Waters talking with Natalie Buttriss, director of Wales for Coed Cadw. Picture: Welsh Government.

“Every tree we plant helps to create a more resilient environment. The benefits they give us – and also the wildlife – it’s win-win.”

Native tree species including crab apple, wild cherry, sessile oak, alder or downy birch are being handed out, which will grow into small-medium sized trees, suitable for gardens and smaller spaces.

You can collect a tree on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 1pm, as well as on the first three Saturdays in March at those same times.

In the autumn, and to coincide with the next tree planting season, the scheme will be extended to across 25 regional hubs across Wales, offering more than 200,000 trees.