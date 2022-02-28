Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you've recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us

Baby Elsdon was born on January 22, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 3oz. Her parents are Carly Cheshire and Dean Elsdon, of Blackwood, who didn't reveal her name to us but called her their "little lady". Her siblings are Tyrese (15), Macie-leigh (nine), Lola-j (eight), Jax (five), Opie (four) and Kiara (two).

"Little miracle" Ronnie Oscar Jones was born on January 18, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 9oz. His parents are Jenna and Stephen Jones, of Newport, and his big bother is Dylan (12). His mum said: "After eight years trying to conceive, a diagnosis of unexplained secondary infertility, and two rounds of privately-funded IVF, our little miracle finally entered the world."

Albert Mathew Mckinley was born after an amazingly quick labour on January 18, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 3oz. His parents are Kelly Clayden and Ashley Mckinley, of Newport. Little Albert shares a birthday with his dad, Ashley. His big brother is Archie Vincent Mckinley.

Dollie-mae Meek was born at home with the help of friends and family in Newport on February 4, 2022, weighing 6lb 6oz. Her parents are Lauren Thomas and Kyle Meek and her siblings are Kye-dean (eight), Henlee-dean (five) and Poppie-mae (two).

Marley Mulligan was born 13 days late on January 12, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 11oz. His parents are Chloe Gulliford and Kingston Mulligan, of Cwmbran, and his sibling is Willow Mulligan (two).