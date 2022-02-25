SEVERAL Karate Kid and Cobra Kai stars have been added to the line-up of a major event coming to Newport this summer.

In early August - from Saturday, August 6, to Sunday, August 7 - Comic Con Wales is taking place at the new International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales – in what will be one of the biggest events of its kind to have taken place at the venue so far.

A number of big name stars have already been announced for the pop culture extravaganza, and the latest collection of guests announced all have one thing in common – striking first, striking hard, and showing no mercy.

Actors Martin Kove, Gianni Decenzo, Hannah Kepple, Peyton List, and Jesse Kove have all been announced as being in attendance in recent days.

All five have one thing in common – appearing in hit Netflix show Cobra Kai.

The programme is a sequel to the 80s Karate Kid films, and a number of big names from the Hollywood blockbusters have returned for the TV series, including Kove, who is known as Sensei John Kreese in the films and shows.

Though a villain, he, along with his co-stars, are available for autograph and photograph sessions at the event.

The others are largely known for this show, playing the characters Dimitri (Decenzo), Moon (Kepple), Tory (List), and David (Kove Jr).

While the Karate Kid universe is wildly popular, there are plenty of names attending from other pop culture universes too – and many will prove to be hits with 90s kids in particular.

Earlier this year, none other than Sabrina the Teenage Witch herself Melissa Joan Hart was announced as one of the guests.

She, along with D.B. Woodside from Suits, join a cast which includes stars from Teen Wolf, Gotham, Gossip Girl, The Walking Dead, and even Grand Theft Auto.

What is Comic Con Wales?





Comic Con Wales is a place where fans of pop culture, films, TV, comic books, and more, can meet and greet their favourite actors and actresses, have photographs with them and get autographs.

There will no doubt be numerous costumes and props on show during the even as well as trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys to original artwork.

There are also props and set displays from many franchises which fans can enjoy having photographs taken at, and many attractions such as video gaming.

Schedules are available approximately two weeks before the event and will be emailed to every customer who has purchased a ticket.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Comic Con Wales website here.