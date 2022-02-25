The UK will personally sanction Russian President Putin and his foreign minister, Boris Johnson has told NATO leaders.

The Prime Minister spoke to the leaders in a virtual meeting on Friday where he announced the planned sanctions against Putin and Sergei Lavrov.

Mr Johnson said that he was introducing the sanctions as a result of their “revanchist mission” to overturn the post-Cold War order.

The PM also used the emergency NATO summit to put pressure on allies to freeze Russia out of the Swift international payment system.

Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) leaders this morning condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and called for an end to the bloodshed.



The UK-led force, comprising of 🇬🇧🇩🇰🇫🇮🇪🇪🇮🇸🇱🇻🇱🇹🇳🇱🇸🇪🇳🇴, agreed more sanctions were needed – building on existing measures.



➡️https://t.co/QwK41KYV9Z pic.twitter.com/49QONb9lrH — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 25, 2022

Boris Johnson has told NATO leaders that “immediate action” must be taken to ban Russia from the Swift payment platform to “inflict maximum pain” on Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister warned NATO leaders that Mr Putin was “engaging in a revanchist mission to overturn post-Cold War order”, a No 10 spokesperson has said.

The spokesperson added that the PM had “urged leaders to take immediate action against Swift to inflict maximum pain on President Putin and his regime”

The PM also told the leaders that “the UK would introduce sanctions against President Putin and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov imminently, on top of the sanctions package the UK announced yesterday”, bringing the Government in line with measures announced by the European Union (EU).

EU Foreign Affairs Council has adopted the 2nd sanctions package, asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister.

The spokesperson said: “He warned the group that the Russian president’s ambitions might not stop there and that this was a Euro-Atlantic crisis with global consequences.”

The news comes after the EU's announcement, confirmed by Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics in a tweet, that the 27-nation bloc’s foreign ministers have adopted the sanctions package and “the asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister”.