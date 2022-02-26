Heading to Dublin with one win and one loss under their belt, Ireland will be hoping to get their Six Nations title challenge back on track as they face Italy this weekend.

Irish Grand Slam hopes were ended by a 30-24 loss away to France in round two of the championship, while the Italians suffered a 34th successive tournament defeat at home to England.

Andy Farrell has opted for six personnel changes to his starting XV – two of which are enforced – following the loss at the Stade de France.

James Lowe, Robbie Henshaw, Dan Sheehan, Ryan Baird and Peter O’Mahony all come in, while there is an international debut for Ulster full-back Michael Lowry.

So you don’t miss a second of the action, here’s all you need to know about watching Sunday’s game.

How to watch Ireland v Italy Six Nations Match

The Ireland v Italy Six Nations match kicks off at 3pm on Sunday, February 27.

You can watch coverage on ITV from 2.15pm or live stream the game via ITV Hub.

Alternatively, if you can't make it to a screen, you can also listen live from 2.55pm on BBC Radio 5 Live.