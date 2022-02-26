Facing Italy in Dublin this weekend, Ireland will bid to get their Six Nations title challenge back on track.
Going head-to-head at the Aviva Stadium the home team will be looking put their 30-24 loss in France behind them.
Fit-again captain Johnny Sexton has to settle for a place among the replacements with Joey Carbery retaining the number 10 jersey.
Influential Sexton overcame a minor hamstring issue which kept him sidelined in Paris but he won’t start Sunday’s game against Italy, who suffered their 34th successive tournament defeat at home to England during Round 2 of the championship.
The flyhalf will be joined on the bench by Jack Conan, Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Craig Casey and James Hume
Round 3 Six Nations: Ireland team line-up
15. Michael Lowry, 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe, 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Jamison Gibson Park; 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. Ryan Bairdm, 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain), 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris
Replacements: 16. Rob Herring, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Craig Casey, 22. Johnny Sexton, 23. James Hume.
Round 3 Six Nations: Italy team line-up
15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Pierre Bruno, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Leonardo Marin, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney; 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza, 6 Giovanni Pettinelli, 7 Michele Lamaro (captain), 8 Toa Halafihi
Replacements: 16 Epalahame Faiva, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 David Sisi, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Braam Steyn, 22 Alessandro Fusco, 23 Marco Zanon
The Ireland v Italy Six Nations match takes place at Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Sunday, February 27 at 3pm. Watch live on ITV or ITV Hub.
