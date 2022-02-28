NEWPORT Sea Cadets are back in action following devastating flood damage at their city headquarters.

The flooding, in December 2020, was caused by torrential rainfall across South East Wales just days before Christmas.

On the morning of Christmas Eve, the cadets found 18 inches of flood water had poured inside and ruined their organisation's home.

To make matters worse, the flooding came after recent refurbishment work at the headquarters. An estimated £300,000 of damage was caused, ruining the renovations that had been completed there.

Flood damage at the Newport Sea Cadets building, December 24, 2020. Picture: Lisa Summerhayes

But in challenging times capped by the coronavirus pandemic, Newport Sea Cadets kept going and adapted their meetings to virtual sessions.

They were also helped out by local businesses, which provided replacement furniture. Staff from the Intellectual Property Office in Newport also helped repaint the building.

This community support, along with help from Newport City Council and the Welsh Government, means the sea cadets have managed to restore the facility and resume services there.

Volunteers from IPO painting (left) at Newport Sea Cadets' HQ, which in December 2020 (right) was damaged extensively by flooding.

During a recent visit to the group's restored headquarters, Newport East MS John Griffiths praised the cadets and organisers for "their tireless hard work and efforts... since suffering from severe flooding in December 2020".

"Newport Sea Cadets offer great opportunities for those in the community, including offering vocational qualifications and a safe space for children to develop skills and make friends," he said.

"I look forward to seeing the organisation continue its fantastic work as it seeks to expand its provision in the coming months."

The cadets' HQ was damaged during a period of intense rainfall, bringing flooding to many parts of Newport. Pictures: Jim Morgan

Meanwhile Irene Ann Bowen, treasurer and trustee of the city's branch, said Newport Sea Cadets could "offer so many opportunities to our young people... both on water and land".

The organisation offers chances for cadets to gain national qualifications including BTEC Levels 1 and 2 and Duke of Edinburgh awards.

"What we cannot offer here in Newport we can arrange for our cadets to do at another unit, either within the area or at our National Training Centres at Weymouth and Plymouth," she said.

"They can go for a day, weekend, or a week at, most importantly, minimal cost. It won’t break the 'bank of mum and dad' and therefore makes it accessible for all."