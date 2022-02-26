MARY Poppins The Musical has swapped the stage for the silver screen on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.
The Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Olivier Award-winning musical will perform a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious production as part of the ITV show's 'End of the Show Show'.
Saturday Night Takeaway made the announcement that the cast of Mary Poppins would be appearing on the show in a joint Instagram post earlier this week.
Viewers haven't even been able to contain their excitement either with many taking to social media to express their thoughts.
One fan wrote: "I can’t wait to watch it! I bet Ant and Dec will be joining in."
While another commented:" I’m so excited two of my favourite things!!
Good luck, @marypoppinsmusical".
The Mary Poppins cast will join the likes of singer Adam Lambert in the Star Guest announcer booth alongside the programme's other popular features like Fleur East's Takeaway Rainbow and Win the Ads.
Ant and Dec will introduce viewers to the Polter Guys which is their new ‘Saturday Night Takeaway production’ that includes some familiar faces too.
How to buy tickets to Mary Poppins the Musical
Marry Poppins The Musical is currently playing at the Prince Edward Theatre in London.
The West End theatre is located just North of Leceister Square on Old Compton Street.
The nearest underground stations are Leicester Square Station (Northern/Piccadilly Lines) and Tottenham Court Road Station (Central/Northern Lines).
While the nearest rail station is Charing Cross Station.
Mary Poppins has been playing at the Prince Edward since October 2019.
Tickets start from just £24 and can be purchased via the London Theatre Direct website.
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues on Saturday February 26 at 7pm on ITV.
