OLD meets new on a construction site in Newport, where a teenage apprentice is starting his career.

Brychan Lock, 18, is working on a conversion project to transform a 130-year-old building into a new residential space.

The 36 apartments and three commercial units are being built for Newport City Homes at the site of the old Argos shop in Stow Hill.

"It’s good, I really enjoy it," apprentice carpenter Mr Lock said of his new challenge. "Every Thursday I'm in Coleg Gwent in Pontypool where I do the theory work.

"A typical day starts at 7.30am and I help to put up joists and flooring. Then every few weeks my assessor gives a hand with my written work."

The new homes and business units will breathe new life into a mostly disused building, which has previously served as a public hall, a cinema and became the Majestic Dance Hall known locally as The Stick.

It later became a club known as Scamps, before developing into a nightclub in the 1980s called Le Beat and then Metro. It housed an Argos until 2017 and then was home to a street food events space.

A conversion project to turn the old Argos shop in Stow Hill into 36 apartments and three commercial units. Pictures: Newport City Homes

The homes are being built by the SGR Group. Mark Griffiths, construction contracts manager, said: "He’s on carpentry now but if there are quiet days he helps out with other areas.

"It’s good for him to see and learn how we all work together on a site. From day one he quickly picked up the basics as he shadowed our team."

Brychan got the role through Y Prentis, an organisation that helps find placements for apprentices on construction sites across South East Wales.

Laura Palfrey, development partnerships coordinator with Newport City Homes, said: "It’s brilliant to hear how well Brychan has settled in. He’s playing a key part in transforming this large building in Newport into new homes and business units."

Nicola Murray, assistant programme manager from Y Prentis, said: "We were thrilled to get Brychan this placement to give him the best experience of learning on the job with time in college. He was working as a labourer last year and was keen to get into carpentry with an employer who could support him through his qualifications."