YOU wait a month for a win and then two come along at once. Newport County AFC revived their League Two promotion challenge with a 4-2 success over Tranmere Rovers in a bonkers clash at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles went 2-0 up with goals early in the second half, managed to throw away their lead with seven minutes to go, then struck twice at the death.

Former Michael Flynn always used to say ‘we don’t do things easy’ and the same applies under James Rowberry in Newport.

It was 0-0 at the break after County had the better of the first half without cutting open the Merseysiders.

That changed within 10 minutes of the restart with ambidextrous left-back Aaron Lewis producing a calm, precise right-footed finish and Dom Telford adding a second from the spot.

A routine afternoon against goal-shy Tranmere? No such luck.

Josh Dacres-Cogley made it 2-1 with a scuffed finish after 64 minutes and then Keiron Morris fired in a shot that deflected in off Mickey Demetriou, that seconds after sub Alex Fisher wasted a golden chance for 3-1.

It looked like it would be a case of two points dropped but then Finn Azaz curled in a wonderstrike with three minutes to go and then Telford added a fourth in added time.

DOUBLE: County celebrate the first of Dom Telford's goals

Victory was just the ticket after a tough February and keeps County right in the battle for the play-offs, and possibly even the top three.

Now they must recover and go again when Forest Green head to Newport on Tuesday, which is followed by Bristol Rovers bringing a big away following to make it a raucous occasion next weekend.

Those fixtures are hard to call but it would be a surprise if there isn’t drama.

County made five changes to the line-up that started slowly in the 1-1 draw against Mansfield, two enforced because centre-back Josh Pask and striker Courtney Baker-Richardson face six weeks out with hamstring injuries.

James Clarke came into defence while Rob Street got the job as Telford’s strike partner, the Crystal Palace prospect’s first start since arriving on loan from Crystal Palace in January.

Defender Matty Dolan and left-back Ryan Haynes, who were replaced at half-time against the Stags, dropped to the bench with right-back Cameron Norman and midfielder Robbie Willmott coming in.

Lewis started where he finished seven days earlier, left full-back, while fit-again attacking midfielder Ollie Cooper returned at the expense of Jake Cain.

Tranmere’s team news was more simple – same again after they were denied victory by Port Vale at the death.

County started much more brightly than they had against Mansfield, although they failed to really test goalkeeper Ross Doonan.

They had a lucky escape in the 14th minute when Demetriou brought down dangerman Morris on the edge of the box, somehow escaping a caution. Callum MacDonald thumped the free-kick into the wall.

James Clarke in action

The Exiles had their best moment of an encouraging start after 18 minutes when Street did well to pinch the ball, ran to the box and cut onto his right only to be denied by a flying and solid Doonan save to his left.

The loanee should definitely have made it 1-0 at 22 minutes when he got his head to a Willmott free-kick from the right but failed to hit the target from six yards, albeit under pressure.

County were forced into a change after 34 minutes when Willmott went down off the ball and immediately signalled his afternoon was over. He got treatment on his left ankle but Liverpool loanee Cain was brought on.

Little of note happened until added time when the hosts failed to make the most of a chance on the counter, Telford overcooking a through ball to Street.

However, County got their noses in front just three minutes after the restart with a delightful goal that started with calm play in midfield.

The ball was worked to Telford and he played in Lewis down the left, who calmly curled in a perfect finish.

County were close to doubling their lead after 51 minutes but Telford sliced a right-footed shot wide after Cain’s neat ball into the box.

CRACKER: Aaron Lewis curled in the opener

The striker made no mistake when a penalty was awarded 10 minutes into the second half – it was undoubtedly a foul on Finn Azaz but, to the naked eye, the offence seemed to be just outside the box.

However, referee Darren Drysdale pointed to the spot and Telford went to his left for the second week running to take his League Two tally to 23 for the season.

County were in a commanding position yet Tranmere, who had created nothing, struck with a scrappy goal after 64 minutes when Dacres-Cogley reacted the quickest after Azaz had got a toe in on the edge of the box.

That failed to spark Rovers into life and they were fortunate not to be chasing a two-goal game again after 78 minutes when Telford failed to properly stretch Doonan after working the ball onto his dangerous left boot on the counter.

County freshened up their front line with 10 minutes to go and it should have been a change that killed off the game.

Alex Fisher, on for Street, was immediately in on goal but his right-footed effort was saved by Doonan’s strong left hand. The ‘keeper shouldn’t have been given a chance, could the striker had taken another touch?

That miss proved to be vital with seven minutes to go when Morris drove a shot into a crowded box and it found the corner of the net, with Demetriou given the own goal.

Tranmere raced back to their half, scenting a dramatic win. Instead they were denied a point on the road.

Azaz sparked wild scenes with a curled effort from distance and then, after six minutes were shown by the fourth official, County secured the spoils when Fisher went alone rather than squaring to Telford.

He was denied but the ball fell to the striker to make it 24 for the campaign and thankfully ensure there was no heartbreaking late drama.

County: Townsend, Norman, Clarke, Demetriou (captain), Lewis, Bennett, Willmott (Cain 34), Cooper (Dolan 90), Azaz, Telford, Street (Fisher 80).

Substitutes: Day, Haynes, Collins, Waite.

Goals: Lewis, Telford (2), Azaz.

Tranmere: Doonan, Dacres-Cogley, MacDonald, Clark, Davies, Morris, Hawkes, Warrington, O'Connor, Nevitt, Hemmings.

Substitutes: Murphy, Knight-Percival, Merrie, Jolley, McManaman, Foley, McPake.

Yellow: Warrington, MacDonald.

Goals: Dacres-Cogley, Demetriou (OG)

Referee: Darren Drysdale