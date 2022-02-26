NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry hailed their dramatic 4-2 win over League Two promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers as one of their best performances of the season.

The Exiles took the spoils at Rodney Parade thanks to a pair of late strikes in a ridiculous second half.

Rowberry’s men looked to be easing to three points when Aaron Lewis put them in front and then Dom Telford slotted from the penalty spot.

However, they conceded a scrappy goal to Rovers defender Josh Dacres-Cogley and then a Keiron Morris shot deflected in off Mickey Demetriou with seven minutes to go.

County rallied and took the spoils thanks to Finn Azaz’s cracker in the 88th minute before Telford sealed the win in added time.

Rowberry’s side remain eighth in the table but are just four points behind second-placed Northampton with 13 games to go after ending a four-game winless streak.

CLINCHER: Dom Telford made it 4-2 at the death

“It settles the nerves, for sure, but our performance was up there with the better ones of the season so far,” said the manager.

“Look at the chances that we had and it could have been six or seven goals, but we’ve just now got to focus on Tuesday against Forest Green and the things that we can improve on.

“There is a reason why Tranmere are third in the league, they are very solid and robust, difficult to break down in their 4-4-2.

“They haven’t conceded many goals - 23 before this – and we scored four against them. That is really positive because they are a strong team and it wouldn’t surprise me if they bounce back to get automatic promotion.

“For the fans it was a good spectacle but I’d rather have 4-0 than 4-2. I’d hope we are value for money! We were terrific and just need to eradicate those mistakes.”

County bossed the first half but failed to hit the front after a pair of misses by Rob Street on his full debut and looked set to lament missed chances when Rovers made it 2-2 late on.

They were more than good value for the victory and Rowberry was relieved that he wasn’t talking about two dropped points after the game.

“We should have had a few goals at half-time, I felt as though we controlled the game with and without the ball,” said the manager, whose side battled for a draw against in-form Mansfield seven days earlier.

“They had to go and chase it, got two goals back and then again we showed our character and attitude to keep going.

“I am delighted with the result and performance but we have to park that and move on to Tuesday.

Someone said to me that it was a humdinger of a second half and I suppose that’s the way that we try to do things.

“We try to be exciting in what we do and it’s risk versus reward. I am really pleased with the way that we got to the goals, the way we moved the ball and counter-pressed.”

County host leaders Forest Green on Tuesday before Bristol Rovers travel over the Severn Bridge next Saturday.