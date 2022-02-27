NEWPORT County AFC fear they have suffer a fourth injury hammer blow in eight days after Robbie Willmott limped off in their dramatic win against Tranmere Rovers.

The initial prognosis is that the Exiles midfielder faces a lengthy lay-off after the blow to the bottom of his left calf in the 4-2 victory at Rodney Parade.

Willmott came off after 33 minutes when he suffered the injury in front of the Bisley Stand where the turf stops and there is a strip of artificial grass.

He went to the ground, signalled to the bench that his afternoon was over and, after briefly getting treatment, was replaced by Jake Cain.

County suffered three injury blows last week when on-loan Coventry defender Josh Pask and striker Courtney Baker-Richardson suffered hamstring injuries that will rule them out until April.

Centre-back Priestley Farquharson's campaign is over because he suffered a knee injury in training that will require surgery.

Now Willmott is set to join them on the sidelines as County approach a crunch period in the tight battle for promotion.

County stalwart Robbie Willmott

"It doesn't look particularly great," said manager James Rowberry. "That's football, we get on with it and it's somebody else's chance to step up.

"We've got a couple of youth team players who are stepping up with the squad and we have got to get on with it. That's why we train so hard, so that people are capable of stepping in."

Versatile Willmott has been a key figure in midfield this season, racking up 29 appearances.

The 31-year-old's misfortune could lead to young talent getting a chance in the matchday squad.

"Harrison Bright was with the squad against Tranmere and has a good chance of a really good career and also we are looking at Sonny Lewis, who impressed in Wales [under-17s] camp last week and has been around us a lot.

"They still have a lot to do and learn but this is the whole point of having an academy, they have got to be able to step up and be fit enough and good enough."

Right-back Bright, 18, made his debut last season and has made four appearances in the EFL Trophy.

Midfielder Lewis, 17, became the club's youngest ever player when he started in the EFL Trophy last year and was an unused substitute in the December defeat to Rochdale.

Cain is the natural replacement in the line-up to face Forest Green on Tuesday while the blow could lead to Matty Dolan being an option back in midfield for the run-in after being turned into a defender.