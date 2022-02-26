MARK Hughes suffered defeat in his first game in charge of Bradford as Mansfield recorded a 2-0 away win.

The former Wales and Manchester City boss had been out of management since leaving Southampton three years ago before his surprise appointment on Thursday.

But goals in either half from Rhys Oates and Matty Longstaff consigned the Bantams to a fourth straight defeat in League Two.

Leaders Forest Green suffered a second successive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 at Crawley.

Rovers, beaten at home by Walsall last weekend, found themselves trailing at the break as Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe put Crawley in control.

Although defender Dominic Bernard pulled a goal back with 10 minutes left, there was no late drama.

Rob Edwards’ men, though, remain 10 points clear after promotion rivals Northampton and Tranmere also both lost.

The Cobblers went down 1-0 at Rochdale, where Tahvon Campbell’s goal early in the second half proved the difference. Tranmere lost at County.

Exeter also failed to make up much ground on the top three after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers.

Luca Hoole gave the hosts an early lead, with Jevani Brown equalising midway through the first half.

Promotion hopefuls Swindon – who thrashed Walsall 5-0 on Tuesday night – were beaten 2-1 at home by Salford.

Harry McKirdy had put the Robins in front early in the second half, but Liam Shephard equalised after the hour and Ryan Watson headed a winner with four minutes to go.

Sutton are fifth after they beat bottom club Scunthorpe 4-1.

Rob Milsom’s penalty was quickly followed up by Will Randall’s strike on the half-hour and Joe Kizzi added a third before half-time.

Randall got his second just after the hour, with a late own goal from Sutton substitute Harry Beautyman providing little consolation for the Iron who are eight points from safety.

Carlisle won 1-0 at managerless Leyton Orient to boost their own survival hopes with an early goal from Patrick Omar to give new boss Paul Simpson a perfect start to his second stint in charge.

The O’s, who parted company with Kenny Jackett shortly after the 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers in midweek, had midfielder Theo Archibald sent off early in the second half for two quick cautions.

Strugglers Colchester and Oldham drew 1-1, with an own goal from Latics defender Jordan Clarke cancelling out Davis Keillor-Dunn’s first-half opener for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Port Vale beat Stevenage 2-0, George Miller scored in each half as Walsall beat Hartlepool 3-1 while Barrow and Harrogate drew 0-0.