Greggs is a popular restaurant with branches across the UK, including 13 in Newport.
But with each restaurant there comes a different standard to cleanliness and hygiene.
And thanks to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) we get to look out what each of the hygiene ratings is for the different locations.
The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection conducted by the council.
What the ratings mean:
There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.
5 - Hygiene standards are very good
4 – Hygiene standards are good
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – Some improvement is necessary
1 – Major improvement is necessary
0 – Urgent improvement is required
How is Greggs assessed?
Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including:
How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.
The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities.
How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
Hygiene rating for every Greggs in Newport
Greggs – Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square
- Rating: 5
- Last inspected: 24 February 2020
Greggs – Langland Way, Newport
- Rating: 5
- Last inspected: November 20, 2018
Greggs – Caerleon Road, Newport
- Rating: 5
- Last inspected: January 10, 2019
Greggs – Commercial Street, Newport
- Rating: 5
- Last inspected: March 21, 2019
Greggs – High Street, Newport
- Rating: 5
- Last inspected: August 5, 2019
Greggs – Ringland Centre, Newport
- Rating: 5
- Last inspected: August 20, 2019
Greggs – Usk Way, Newport
- Rating: 5
- Last inspected: February 27, 2019
Greggs – Lakeside Drive, Newport
- Rating: 5
- Last inspected: September 9, 2021
Greggs – Spytty Road, Newport
- Rating: 5
- Last inspected: October 25, 2021
Greggs – Maesglas Retail Park, Newport
- Rating: 5
- Last inspected: February 11, 2022
