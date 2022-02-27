AN OUTPOURING of support for the people of Ukraine will see emergency supplies sent from Newport to Poland, to help those fleeing the Russian invasion.

The world was stunned last week when Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine. Fierce fighting continues and a humanitarian crisis has already spilled over the country's borders, where thousands of civilians are trying to escape the bloodshed.

Amid these heartbreaking scenes, organisations in Newport are coming together to collect donations and send emergency support to those Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homeland with few – or no – belongings.

Many thousands of people are crossing into neighbouring Poland – and in Newport it is a Polish organisation that is organising a city-wide appeal for donations of things like clothes, toys, hygiene products and blankets to help those caught up in the crisis.

The emergency appeal is being organised by Gosia Sliwinska of the Polonia dla Ukrainy (Polish Community for Ukraine) appeal, and is being supported by businesses and groups across Newport and the Gwent area.

Family members hug as they reunite, after fleeing conflict in Ukraine, at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland. Picture: AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Kamila Jarczak, a photographer who runs the Women of Newport group, is one of the people helping out. She said her organisation's Facebook page has already been inundated with messages from people from across South Wales who are offering to help.

"I wasn't expecting so much," she told the Argus. "It means a lot.

"It makes me emotional – I'm not Ukrainian but everyone knows the Polish community is very active, and we are neighbours to Ukraine.

"There is some history together, especially about Russian oppression."

She added: "I'm so happy the Welsh community is involved. It's an amazing community, the response is just wonderful."

How you can help Ukraine appeal

To support the Polonia dla Ukrainy appeal and send support to the Ukrainian people fleeing the Russian invasion, you can donate the following items, which will be taken to Poland, from next Saturday, and distributed to recognised charities that are helping refugees:

• Clothes (new or very good condition)

• Shoes (new or very good condition)

• Children's clothes and shoes (new or very good condition)

• Nappies for children (different ages) and baby wipes

• Women's sanitary products

• Personal hygiene products

• Thermal clothes and gloves

• Painkillers and bandages

• Duvets, blankets, sleeping bags, pillows and bedsheets

• Children's toys

• Pet items including dog and cat food; collars and leads.

Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee the country to bordering nations. This family is crossing into Romania. Picture: AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

Several collection points have already been set up in the city. These are the ones confirmed by Kamila Jarczak as of Sunday afternoon:

• Supermarket ABC at 148-152 Chepstow Road in Maindee (during opening hours)

• Le Pub at 14 High Street in the city centre (during opening hours)

• The Newport City Campus at the University of South Wales (contact Urban Circle Newport on Facebook for more information)

• Rogue Fox Coffee House in Clytha Park Road

For more information and the latest updates on what items are being collected, and where you can take your donations, check the Women of Newport page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/WomenOfNewport)