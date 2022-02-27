Mike Lowry has made a sensational start to his Ireland career, scoring on his debut.

His try came during today’s Six Nations clash between Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Belfast-born 23-year-old plays provincial rugby for Ulster and played his first game for Ireland under-20s during the 2018 World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

Mike Lowry Six Nations try

In the 29th minute, Lowry cruised over the line to dot down before doubling his tally after the break with a try in the 56th minute.

In the closing minutes of the game, the fallback selflessly gave up the opportunity to go for a hat-trick, instead lining James Lowe up for his second try of the match.

Ireland cruised to a 57-6 victory amid controversy early in the first half when Italy was reduced to 13 men after a single red card incident. Read the full story here.