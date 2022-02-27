Mike Lowry has made a sensational start to his Ireland career, scoring on his debut.
His try came during today’s Six Nations clash between Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
The Belfast-born 23-year-old plays provincial rugby for Ulster and played his first game for Ireland under-20s during the 2018 World Rugby Under 20 Championship.
Lowry goes over and scores on his Ireland debut 👏 #IREvITA #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/1Oyw9WaCkK— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 27, 2022
In the 29th minute, Lowry cruised over the line to dot down before doubling his tally after the break with a try in the 56th minute.
In the closing minutes of the game, the fallback selflessly gave up the opportunity to go for a hat-trick, instead lining James Lowe up for his second try of the match.
Ireland cruised to a 57-6 victory amid controversy early in the first half when Italy was reduced to 13 men after a single red card incident. Read the full story here.
