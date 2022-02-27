Live: The petrol situation in Newport as fuel prices predicted to rise

Fuel prices expected to rise - petrol and diesel in Gwent
- Petrol and diesel prices are expected to rise again following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and some places have reported temporarily running low or even out of some fuel as people try to beat any price rises. However there is no suggestion of a wider fuel shortage. We're keeping you posted on the latest.
