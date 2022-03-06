CAERLEON is one of Gwent's historic gems with its rich Roman past.

We have been looking through our archives and unearthed these fascinating pictures of digs and discoveries in Caerleon over the years.

South Wales Argus: Director of excavations David Zeinkiewicz with student helper John Richards in 1983 when a 700-year-old skeleton head of a horse was unearthed during a dig at Caerleon

Director of excavations David Zeinkiewicz with student helper John Richards in 1983 when a 700-year-old skeleton head of a horse was unearthed during a dig at Caerleon.

South Wales Argus: Back in 1986 these pottery pieces found on the Cambria House site, Mill Street, Caerleon, were dated by experts to the decade 170-180 AD

Back in 1986 these pottery pieces found on the Cambria House site, Mill Street, Caerleon, were dated by experts to the decade 170-180 AD.

South Wales Argus: Clive from Caerleon and Mark from Newport work on the drainage system of a Roman road back in 1984

Clive from Caerleon and Mark from Newport work on the drainage system of a Roman road back in 1984.

South Wales Argus: Excavations at Caerleon in 1978

Excavations at Caerleon in 1978.

South Wales Argus: David Zeinkiewicz at a dig under the living room of Keith Milne's house, a former pub, in Cross Street, Caerleon. They found part of the Roman baths dating from around 75AD under the house

David Zeinkiewicz at a dig under the living room of Keith Milne's house, a former pub, in Cross Street, Caerleon. They found part of the Roman baths dating from around 75AD under the house.

South Wales Argus: Richard Maynard, aged 22, from Lliswerry, with a bronze Roman brooch he discovered at Caerleon on 1986

Richard Maynard, aged 22, from Lliswerry,  with a bronze Roman brooch he discovered at Caerleon on 1986.

South Wales Argus: Site surveyor Peter Wardle oversees the work at the excavation at Mill Street, Caerleon, in 1986

Site surveyor Peter Wardle oversees the work at the excavation at Mill Street, Caerleon, in 198South Wales Argus: Andrew Marvell points out wooden drainage pipes preserved for almost 2,000 years near Caerleon's Roman fort. This picture is from 19856.

 

Andrew Marvell points out wooden drainage pipes preserved for almost 2,000 years near Caerleon's Roman fort. This picture is from 1985.