FORMER Wales manager John Toshack has been admitted to intensive care in Spain having fallen ill with Covid, according to reports.

It is reported he has pneumonia brought on by Covid and was admitted to hospital last week and is being ventillated.

Swansea and Cardiff have wished their former striker well following the reports he has been in intensive care in a Barcelona hospital.

The former Swansea City manager has lived in Spain following spells managing Real Madrid, twice, and Real Sociedad in the 1980s and 90s.

His admission to hospital was first reported in the Spanish press.

According to Spain’s El Diario Vasco, the 72-year-old was hospitalised on Monday due to severe pneumonia after contracting coronavirus and since Saturday has been on a ventilator.

It reported Toshack is fully vaccinated.

Toshack made his professional debut at 16 for Cardiff City before earning a transfer to Liverpool and finished his playing days as player manager with Swansea City guiding them from the fourth division to the English first division in four years.

He had a brief spell in charge of Wales in 1994 and was appointed national team manager for a second time in 2004 before stepping down in 2010.

The Football Association of Wales wished the former national manager a quick recovery, posting on Twitter: "Everyone at the Football Association of Wales is thinking of John Toshack and his family at this time. Brysia Wella"

Liverpool's official Twitter account posted: "The thoughts of everyone at #LFC are with John Toshack and his family. Keep fighting, John."

Real Madrid has posted a message of support on Twitter, writing: “Real Madrid, its president and its board of directors wish to send a message of support and affection to our dear John Benjamin Toshack, who we send courage and strength to in these moments.”

Swansea posted a message on Twitter on Sunday that said: “The thoughts of everyone at Swansea City are with John Toshack and his family. We are all with you. Keep fighting.”

Meanwhile, Cardiff tweeted: “Keep fighting, Big John. Sending all of our love and best wishes to you and the family.”

The Wales international spent five years with Cardiff before moving in 1970 to Liverpool, who he subsequently helped win a glut of trophies including three league titles, two UEFA Cups and an FA Cup.

He scored 96 goals for the Merseyside outfit and formed a lethal partnership with Kevin Keegan.

Toshack transferred to Swansea in 1978 as player-manager and oversaw their rise through the Football League.

During a career in management over more than 40 years Toshack has managed in countries across Europe.