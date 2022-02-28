NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry is paying no attention to Forest Green Rovers' wobble ahead of the League Two leaders’ trip to Rodney Parade.

The Exiles aim to back up their excellent 4-2 win against third-placed Tranmere when they host the pacesetters tomorrow evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Rovers are trying to get their charge to League One back on track after hitting a first speedbump in a terrific campaign in which they still have a 10-point lead.

Rob Edwards side have taken one point from their last three games, drawing with Sutton before losing to Walsall and Crawley.

However, County have first-hand experience of the quality in the Forest Green side after being beaten 2-0 at the New Lawn at the start of February.

Rovers took the spoils in awful conditions thanks to a goal in either half by Matty Stevens, who is chasing County’s Dom Telford for the golden boot, and an inspirational performance by Ebou Adams on his return from playing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Gambia.

DELIGHT: Forest Green beat County at the start of February

“It will be a really tough game, a real tactical game that we are going to have to prepare well for,” said Rowberry.

“I don’t particularly look at their recent form, we will prepare for it on face value and do the things that felt we could have done better at their place.”

County will be forced into at least one change after Robbie Willmott limped off in the first half of the Tranmere game with a calf problem.

Liverpool loanee Jake Cain replaced him and is the leading candidate to slot into the XI while Rob Street is likely to continue up front with Telford.

The Crystal Palace prospect made his first start against Rovers after his January arrival after the loss of Courtney Baker-Richardson, who is set to be out until April because of a hamstring strain.

Street went close to his first Exiles goal twice and battled hard with veteran centre-back Peter Clarke, who made his Everton debut in the Premier League before the 20-year-old Eagles forward was born.

“He was terrific in his first full game in the Football League. He still has things to learn, as we all do, but you could see his hold-up play and sturdiness to secure the ball for us in transition,” said Rowberry.