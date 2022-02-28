A WOMAN missing from Llandrindod Wells since Thursday, February 17, may have taken the train to Milford Haven, police have said.
Cree, 51, was last seen at Hereford Train Station on Thursday, February 17, and has links to Llandrindod, Worcestershire and Warwickshire. She is described as being under 5ft and walks with a limp.
Police said today, Sunday, that they now believe that Cree may have caught the Milford Haven train from Hereford Train Station at 2.40pm on Thursday, February 24.
The train was travelling west to Milford Haven. However, police say that Cree could have disembarked at any station on that route.
Anybody with any information is urged to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101 or via https://orlo.uk/VShh9 or by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.