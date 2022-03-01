A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

IEUAN BATTEN, 25, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was jailed for 25 weeks after he admitted two counts of assaulting police officer at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, the criminal damage of a BMW car at the Masons Arms, Pontymister, and failing to surrender.

He was ordered to pay £400 in compensation following his release from prison.

STUART JOHN HANCOCK, 44, of Caroline Street, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing a drone worth £39.99 from Lidl on February 20.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from prison.

MARCIN UKRYNCZUK, 39, of Commercial Road, Newport, was jailed for 15 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he was found guilty after a trial of drink driving with 123 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the SDR on August 10.

He must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay £748 in costs and a surcharge.

LUCY REECE, 39, of Tillery Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CAMERON WATKINS, 20, of Blethyn Close, Mynydd Bach, near Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL ANTHONY THOMPSON EDGE, 41, of Parc Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was jailed for 14 weeks after he admitted assault by beating on November 23, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £313 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

KEVIN JOHN RING, 53, of Caerbragdy, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £454 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence he was guilty of assault by beating.

PETRE BECICHI, 53, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.