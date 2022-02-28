A FIVE-year-old boy was taken to hospital following a crash in Cwmbran on Friday.

The incident happened on Glyndwr Road, near the bus station at around 4.35pm on Friday.

The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

Gwent Police officers attended to assist with traffic management.

The pedestrian, a five-year-old boy, attended the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran as a precaution.

He was later discharged with no injuries reported.

Personnel from the Wales Air Ambulance also attended the event.