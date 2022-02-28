THE Perfume Shop is offering a selection of personalised services to make the gift for your loved one extra special.

This year, the popular perfume store is celebrating 30 years of providing customers with their favourite scents.

There are a number of ways you can personalise your perfume bottle or gift and show that special someone you care.

Whether it's for Mother's Day, a birthday, or just because, The Perfume Shop has you covered.

The Perfume Shop Personalised Services

Engraving

Engrave a special message on your mum’s favourite perfume to make the gift even more special.

There are over 350 perfumes to choose from and buyers can personalise them with a message of up to 66 characters for just £5.99, available both in-store and online.

Personalised ribbons

For the ultimate touch, adorn your wrapped gift with a personal message printed onto a luxurious ribbon.

Customers are able to enter a message of up to 60 characters, available both in-store and online.

Online fragrance finder

Fragrance expert Michael Edwards has created the online Fragrance Finder , a unique way to find perfume suggestions looking at different fragrance families.

Enter the fragrance you or your loved one likes into the Fragrance Finder and you’ll be presented with a list of suggestions, including one which is a top match.

Parfumado perfume subscription

A perfume subscription is a great gift for people who like to experiment and try something new.

The lucky gift recipient can choose a 30-day supply (8ml) from a choice of 400 scents from £12.95 every month.

Brands include Tom Ford, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana and many more, allowing everyone to experiment with a scent they’ve had their eye on for a while or trial something new without splashing out on a full-size bottle.

Visit The Perfume Shop website to find out more and order your scent now!