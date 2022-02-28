A SEARCH operation remains ongoing for a South Wales woman in her 90s who has been missing since Saturday morning.
Dyfed Powys Police have renewed their appeal for help finding 96-year-old Rita from Brecon.
Rita was last seen at around 10.20am on Saturday morning.
She is thought to be wearing a fleece jumper with a leaf design and travelling on foot.
As search efforts continue, there will be an increased police presence in Brecon - as well as crews from Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, Mid and West Wales Fire Service and the National Police Air Service.
To help the police with their search, you can:
- Visit orlo.uk/0tz7Q
- Email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk
- Call 101
Quote reference: DP-20220226-221
