A SEARCH operation remains ongoing for a South Wales woman in her 90s who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Dyfed Powys Police have renewed their appeal for help finding 96-year-old Rita from Brecon.

Rita was last seen at around 10.20am on Saturday morning.

She is thought to be wearing a fleece jumper with a leaf design and travelling on foot.

As search efforts continue, there will be an increased police presence in Brecon - as well as crews from Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, Mid and West Wales Fire Service and the National Police Air Service.

To help the police with their search, you can:

  • Visit orlo.uk/0tz7Q  
  • Email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk
  • Call 101

Quote reference: DP-20220226-221 