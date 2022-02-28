STRIKER Rob Street believes Newport County AFC need to stick to the blueprint that earned success against promotion rivals Tranmere when they host the League Two leaders tomorrow evening.

Pace-setting Forest Green Rovers head to Rodney Parade for what should be a cracker between two sides dreaming of League One.

The Gloucestershire side are without a win in three games but still have a commanding 10-point lead at the top while County reignited their promotion bid with an excellent performance to win 4-2 against third-placed Tranmere, who are known for their mean defensive record.

County lost 2-0 at Forest Green at the start of February and Street, who came off the bench at the New Lawn, knows they need a repeat of a weekend display that manager James Rowberry labelled one of their best of the campaign.

“We will need everyone on it against Forest Green,” said Street. “They are a very good side but so are Tranmere, so I don’t think we can worry too much about them.

“We just have to focus on ourselves because we are up at the top of the league for a reason.”

BREAK: Rob Street in action for County against Tranmere

County stayed eighth after their dramatic weekend win, when they threw away a 2-0 lead before striking late, but closed the gap to second-placed Northampton to just four points.

“It’s a massive boost for our next game,” said Street. “We made it entertaining! I think that 4-2 probably flattered them and we dominated the game from start to finish.

“But we’ve just got to go from game to game, not getting too high after wins or too low after the defeats that will come.

“Every game will be tough because every team has something to play for. There are so many teams in and around the play-offs and so many teams fighting relegation.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas and can’t fixate on the end of the season, we just have to focus on the here and now. We are training hard and everyone is working hard for the team.”

After four appearances off the bench for County, Street made his first EFL start and had a tussle with Tranmere’s Peter Clarke.

The uncompromising 40-year-old made his Premier League debut for Everton against Coventry in January, 2001, nine months before the County loanee was born.

“I had a good battle and it was physical, which I thrive on. I enjoyed it,” said Street.

“Palace know I can do the physical side but I have been sent here for overall development and to learn. I was playing against a 40-year-old and that is not going to do me any harm whatsoever.”

County loanee Rob Street

Street got his chance through Courtney Baker-Richardson’s injury misfortune but the prospect knows that Alex Fisher, Lewis Collins, Timmy Abraham and Kevin Ellison are waiting in the wings.

“Courtney is gutted to miss such an important part of the season and he has been so good for the team but if one player drops out then a door opens for another,” said the striker, who was twice an unused sub for Palace in the Premier League at the start of the season.

“I have to take my chance and there are still three or four other lads who are itching to get that shirt and I have to stay on my game. I know that somebody will be wanting to take my place.

“There is so much creativity in the team, even from the full-backs. I am going to get chances and it’s up to me to take them.

“It was good save for the first one but I probably should have scored the header. Most important was that we got the win and kick on.”