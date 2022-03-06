HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from February 21-28.
Shane Lewis
Lewis was fined more than £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 21.
The 33-year-old, of Coed y Brain Road, Llanbradach, was clocked travelling at 40mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Cardiff.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on August 8, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Andrew Calverley
Calverley was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 23.
The 47-year-old, of Troed Y Rhiw, Abercarn, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of North Road in Newbridge.
He was fined £136 for the offence, which occurred on August 11, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Norma Gill
Gill was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 23.
The 72-year-old, of School Street, Llanbradach, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Caerphilly.
She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on August 8, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
