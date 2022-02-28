THE victim of a fatal crash on the Head of the Valleys Road earlier this month has been named.
Luke Morgan, 30, from Cefn Coed, died following a crash on the A465, Cefn Coed in Merthyr Tydfil on Sunday, February 20.
Paying tribute, his family said: “Luke lived in Merthyr with his family and had friends throughout the valley."
They described him as "a much loved son, brother, partner and friend".
“He brought smiles and laughter wherever he went," they said.
"He was always full of life and lit up every room he entered like no one else could.
“Luke loved to socialise, was always active, from playing football as a child to becoming an accomplished motocross rider.
“He was always the first to join in any adventure.
“We would like to thank everyone for their kind tributes and all those who have helped during this very sad time.”
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses of the crash which happened at around 7.20am.
It involved a black Fiat 500, which was travelling towards Cefn Coed before leaving the road.
Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage is asked to contact South Wales Police, quoting occurrence 220058621.
To do so:
- Visit bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo
- Send a private message on Facebook/Twitter
- Email SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
- Phone 101
