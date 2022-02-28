A DRUG dealer was caught when he was with his new girlfriend after police linked the car they were travelling in to the supply of cocaine.

Ryan Beckett, 29, was arrested in Cwmbran when officers were on patrol in the summer of 2020.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, said: “At around 10.55pm on Thursday, August 20, police were travelling on St Davids Road when they saw a black Citroen car stationary about five yards from the junction of a roundabout.

“The defendant was sat in the driver’s seat and there was also a female in the front passenger seat.

“There was intelligence linking the vehicle to the supply of cocaine.”

The woman in the car with Beckett was named at Cardiff Crown Court as his new partner Emma Michell.

Mr Strobl added: “When the defendant saw the police car approaching him, he drove off at speed but he stopped when the officers illuminated their blue lights.

“The vehicle was searched but no controlled drugs were found.

“However, there was one £5 note that was rolled up which had traces of white powder.”

Beckett’s iPhone was seized and detectives found drug-relates messages on it after it was downloaded.

Mr Stobl read a statement made by Gwent Police “drugs expert” DC Alistair Frame who said: “He controls and directs persons operating beneath him to carry out deals.

“He provides a delivery service to attract more customers.”

The prosecutor referred to a message on Beckett’s phone he sent to someone telling them how busy he was selling drugs – “Flat out bro. LOL.”

Another mentioned the defendant having just sold 22 bags of cocaine and revealed how he had four customers waiting.

Beckett, of Penyparc, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine between March and August 2020.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said: “The defendant has completely turned his life around.

“It’s been sometime since he committed this offence in 2020.”

His barrister said he has since found a job, stopped taking cocaine and was expecting his first child in August.

The court was told the defendant’s sister is a teacher and how he is “genuinely remorseful” for his offending.

Mr Williams added how his client was a man of previous good character.

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, said: “This was street dealing in its truest sense with you using at least a runner, in other words someone effectively working for you to supply your drugs.

“You were making a profit out of it and you were funding your own habit.”

Beckett was jailed for 30 months and ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge after his release from prison.