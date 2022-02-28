THERE was a three-car crash on the M4 on the weekend – but no-one was seriously hurt.
As previously reported, there was a crash on the M4 westbound between junction 28 at Tredegar Park and junction 29 at Castleton on Sunday, February 27.
One lane was closed briefly, and there was slow moving traffic due to the incident – police have now confirmed that no one was seriously injured.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We got a call reporting a collision on the M4 involving three cars.
“No-one was seriously injured, and all cars were removed to the hard shoulder."
