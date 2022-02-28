A COASTAL food venue with an "amazing team" is among 10 finalists for the best restaurant in Wales.
On The Rocks, on Beach Road in Sully, is a restaurant complete with a Pink Floyd-themed bar, which is one of 10 finalists in the best restaurant category of the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022.
With coastal views and a terrace, On The Rocks – which opened four years ago – offers modern home cooked cuisine with a Spanish infleunce.
The venue also offers drinks - hot and cold - including alcohol and cocktails from their Pink Floyd themed bar.
Business owner, Steve Fifield, said:
“I’m happy to be a finalist in the Best of Welsh Business Awards - it's all down to our amazing team.
“It’s great to feel that the hard work, which is down to the team, is worth something – they are all fantastic and put up with my constant want for perfection.
“Our current aim is to be serving great food made from local ingredients where possible.
"We try to keep our pricing at a point where most can come and enjoy the amazing atmosphere and views and feel welcome.
"We are all about the personal feel and like to speak to as many guests as possible.”
On The Rocks is one of 10 finalists in the 'best restaurant' category - the venue is up against:
- Morgan’s Bistro, Bridgend;
- Red Fort Caerleon, Newport;
- Fantastico, Magor;
- The Greedy Pig, Porthcawl;
- Dockside Bar & Grill, Porthcawl;
- Social Eats, Cardiff;
- Bella Ciao, Pontypridd;
- Viceroy of India, Ystrad Mynach;
- The Copper Pot, Denbigh.
You can find On The Rocks on Facebook @thepinkfloydbar and see the full list of categories and finalists in the 2022 awards at bestofwelshbusinessawards.co.uk/2022-finalists
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.