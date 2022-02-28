A BLAENAU Gwent man has been re-arrested following a breach of his licence conditions.
Colin McBlain, 34 from Cwm was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court for three years, four months and 24 days for burglary on June 11, 2020 and was released on January 7.
He has breached his licence conditions and last month Gwent Police appealed for information on his whereabouts.
Gwent Police tweeted today that McBlain had now been re-arrested.
"Thanks for sharing our appeal," they said.
