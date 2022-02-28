A GWENT woman whose six-year-old sister and step-mother fled Ukraine’s capital Kyiv after Russian troops invaded the country has set up a donation scheme to help the thousands of people fleeing the conflict.

It comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters a fifth day – with fighting now a constant in the country’s major cities. The invasion has sparked a humanitarian crisis on Ukraine’s borders, with reports of large crowds at crossings with Poland, Moldova, and Hungary.

Among those is Lisa White’s six-year-old sister, Miroslava, and step-mother, Lesia – who fled Kyiv when Russian troops invaded the country last Thursday. They’ve been stationed in a small village some 120 miles from the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine.

Six-year-old Miroslava and her mother Lesia are trying to cross Ukraine's border with Hungary. (Picture: Lisa White)

But with reports that weather conditions are worsening, and with so many families taking shelter, Ms White decided that she could no longer sit back watch the situation deteriorate.

“We just can’t watch the news anymore without doing something ourselves,” Ms White – who’s started the donation scheme with her sister, Hannah Boalch - said.

“We both thought about doing something as soon as the invasion started – but our immediate concern has been Lesia and Miroslava.

“We put out a post on Facebook on the weekend and the response we’ve had has been massive – we’re inundated with donations.

“The donations are ranging from clothes to toiletries – because we know the weather is getting worse out there and some people just aren’t prepared at all for that because they simply didn’t have the time.

Lisa says they've been inundated with donations that they're hoping to ship to those fleeing the crisis in Ukraine. (Picture: Lisa White)

“We’ve had a lot of support from local businesses – including Newport-based JoJo Maman Bebe.”

Ms White and her sister have been gathering items at their homes in Cwmbran and are hoping to use their connections in Romania and Poland to get the essential items across the border into Ukraine.

“We’re lucky that we’ve got a lot of connections,” Ms White added.

“The plan is that we use those we know in Poland and Romania to help get these items across to those who need it.

People on Facebook have been getting in touch with the sisters about donating toiletries. (Picture: Lisa White)

“We know that it’s started to snow there – when the Russian troops invaded people didn’t have time to plan for this and people are taking shelter in some pretty undesirable locations without any sense of comfort.

"Lesia told us that she was only able to take two pairs of trousers and a warm sweater for Miroslava - and that she took no warm clothing for herself.

“But we just can’t thank people enough for the generosity they’re showing – we’ve honestly been inundated with donations – I think we were a bit naïve when we first set this up as to how much we’d actually get from people.”

Six-year-old Miroslava was gifted a warm jumper from someone in the village where they're staying at the moment. (Picture: Lisa White)

As for Leisa and Miroslava, Ms White said the pair are now trying to get to Hungary, but queues are continuing to grow at Ukraine’s borders.

“Lesia told us on Monday morning that they’re going to try to cross the border into Hungary,” she added.

“The hope is that if they’re able to get across – we can raise money for them to fly to Germany, where we can then meet them.

“But Lesia does not want to leave Ukraine on a long-term basis – she is fiercely proud of her nation and wants to be able to return if the war comes to an end.”

Items can be dropped off at 46 Glaslyn Court, Croesyceiliog; 23 Tern Court in Thornhill (evenings only); and at Sharon Church in Pontypool on Wednesdays between 10am and 12pm.

The Argus reported that a huge donation effort is also underway in Newport – with plans for clothing and toiletries to be shipped to Ukraine via Poland.