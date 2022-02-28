THERE has been one newly-reported deaths relating to Covid-19 in Gwent, according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.

A total of four have been recorded across the whole of Wales.

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area now stands at 1,181 and Wales’ total has risen to 6,983 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 339 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 66 were in the Gwent region.

Caerphilly recorded the highest number of new cases with 19, Torfaen recorded 15, 13 were recorded in Monmouthshire, 10 in Blaenau Gwent and nine in Newport.

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

  • Anglesey - two
  • Blaenau Gwent - 10
  • Bridgend – 15
  • Caerphilly – 19
  • Cardiff – 47
  • Carmarthenshire – 12
  • Ceredigion - 12
  • Conwy - 10
  • Denbighshire - 13
  • Flintshire - 18
  • Gwynedd - eight
  • Merthyr Tydfil - seven
  • Monmouthshire - 13
  • Neath Port Talbot - 13
  • Newport – nine
  • Pembrokeshire - 19
  • Powys - six
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf – 18
  • Swansea – 18
  • Torfaen - 15
  • Vale of Glamorgan – 28
  • Wrexham - 18
  • Unknown location - two
  • Resident outside Wales – seven