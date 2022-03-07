REDUCING the amount of green space is among one of a number of options being considered to solve a shortage of parking spaces in Ty-Sign.

It follows a lengthy campaign by residents to end what they say is a dangerous and chaotic parking situation along two of Ty-Sign’s busiest roads – Elm Drive and Manor Way.

A petition started by resident Kyla King gained considerable momentum in recent weeks – which has put pressure on local councillors and Caerphilly County Borough Council to work out a resolution to the issue.

Since then, Caerphilly Council has confirmed that it is to allocate £400,000 of Welsh Government funding to improving the parking situation in Ty-Sign – which could see green space reduced in the area.

Green space in Ty-Sign could be used to solve some of the parking problems in the area. (Google Maps)

“We’re looking at different options – garages, pavement designs and the possibility of turning small green spaces into parking areas,” Cllr Philippa Leonard, who represents the Risca East ward, told the Argus.

“We’re going to be having a site meeting with council officials soon to discuss the options – and we’ll try to do the best we can with the funding we’ve been given for it.”

Ty-Sign housing estate was built in the 1960s with the purpose of housing families of workers at the Llanwern Steelworks in Newport and green space in the estate is in short supply.

A chief complaint from many residents is that pavements on the estate are too wide – which makes parking difficult.

Kyla King – who set up the online petition after receiving two parking fines – said: “From what I can see there are far more cars on the streets than there are spaces available and there is no alternative parking," said Ms King.

“There’s spaces up the top of Elm Drive outside the shops but you can’t park there for more than an hour otherwise you’ll get a ticket."

Many have complained that pavements along Manor Way and Elm Drive are too wide, preventing them from using them to park. (Google Maps)

Ms King believes that the current parking situation is unfair to herself and other residents that commute to work.

“I work long hours and when I get home from work in the evening at around 10pm I struggle to find a parking space even on the pavement,” she added.

“Something needs to be done about this now as it is getting out of hand, and I imagine everyone on the street feels the same as me. I cannot afford to keep paying parking fines for parking outside my own home.”