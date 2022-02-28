ALL libraries across Newport have returned to pre-pandemic opening hours from today, Monday.

Face masks will still need to be worn by anyone aged 11-years-old and above, but all other restrictions have been lifted.

Books will be available to borrow with no quarantine period, and computer slots can be booked for up to two hours.

During the pandemic, borrowed items were automatically renewed every three weeks – but this will end from Monday, March 28.

Residents are being urged to return or renew the items before this date, and to let Newport City Council know if you have lost a library item by July 4.

Cllr Debbie Harvey, cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “There will be a ‘fine amnesty’ until the beginning of July as we understand the ending of automatic renewals is a significant change after two years.

“We also recognise that some borrowed items may have been misplaced after such a considerable length of time so customers will have until July 4 to let us know of any lost items and they will be removed from their account.

“However, we would urge people to make every effort to find and return anything they have so they can be enjoyed by other customers as we return to a more normal life following the expected lifting of restrictions.”

Customers are asked by the council to continue to take precautions to protect other users – wear face coverings inside the libraries, social distance, and not to visit if feeling unwell.